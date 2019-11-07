Who gets your vote?

Wakefield Chip Shop of the Year 2019: It's time to vote for your winning chippy

We’ve got our top finalists for the Chip Shop Of The Year 2019 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

You’ve given us ten mouthwatering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot. To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week's Express back to us, stating the full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to nominate. Closing date for nominations is Friday, November 22.

1. Barracuda Fisheries

2. Brown's Fisheries

3. The Codfather

4. Kingfisher

