Denise Jeffery has been contacted by levelling up secretary Michael Gove inviting the local authority to enter into a partnership aimed at boosting regeneration.

The government has identified as one of 20 areas across the country as most in need of levelling up over the next two years.

Coun Jeffery told a full council meeting: “We are not quite sure of the details but I think we are going to be visited by the civil servants from the minister’s office to tell us what it will mean.

Coun Jeffery said it is unclear whether the partnership is aimed solely at regeneration of the city of Wakefield or the wider district, including towns such as Castleford and Pontefract.

She added: “I’d like it to be across the district because I think we need to share regeneration out. But we will see what they have to say.”

Wakefield was snubbed by the government when the latest round of levelling up funding was announced in January.

A £20m bid to help bring jobs to South Kirkby and an £18m proposal to help regenerate Knottingley were both rejected as just six projects across Yorkshire were awarded Westminster funding.

Wakefield received £20m of funding in 2022 to deliver the second phase of the Tileyard North development at Rutland Mills and to transform Wakefield city centre’s former BHS building into a new library and museum.

Coun Jeffery said: "We have been the only council chosen in West Yorkshire. There is only one in south Yorkshire, which is Doncaster.

"It is not just because they see us as a deprived area. They see us as a success because we can spend money when we are given government money.

"They want to work with local leaders to have control over their own destiny, which is something we have wanted for a long time.

"What we really need from government, as I mentioned in my budget speech, is we want fair funding. It should be written in law that we get fair funding."

Mr Gove’s letter to the council states: “We are delighted to invite Wakefield to form a levelling up partnership with the government.

“This programme builds upon the success of recent DLUHC (department for levelling up, housing and communities) partnerships with Blackpool, Grimsby in north east Lincolnshire, and Blyth in Northumberland, which have delivered collaborative working to unlock barriers to levelling up.

“Through levelling up partnerships, we are making a commitment to work hand-in-hand with your local authority as well as with relevant parliamentary, business and community leaders.

“We will partner with you to develop a shared understanding of your area’s unique challenges and opportunities.