Kevin Dobson of the Community Awareness Programme (l), Rachel Carroll of the Children First organisation (r), with single mother of one Caitlyn and her hamper donated by an Express reader.

The annual appeal is run by Chantry Rotary Club and the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) and supported by the Wakefield Express. 2022 is the seventh year of the appeal in this format and means that over that time we have helped more than 6,000 families with a little piece of festive cheer.

The success is made possible by the individual and corporate readers of the Wakefield Express who contribute money, food and finished hampers to enable the organisers to make and distribute the hampers to families in need at Christmas.

This year has been no different to previous years. We have now distributed hampers to the Children First organisation and to two local schools who also help local families. In turn, the organisations have handed out the hampers meaning hundreds of families were able to enjoy a happier Christmas.

Claire Tyndall from Sandal Castle School with single mother of four Jade and her hamper donated by an Express reader

Children First covers all of Wakefield and the Five Towns so the hampers do make a real difference across the whole of our region.

This is thanks to everyone who contributed. From Chantry Rotary Club, CAP, our individual supporters and our corporate sponsors – we’d like to say thank you for all of your efforts – you have made a difference to many families over our whole area.

Gemma Jimmison, appeal co-ordinator at the Express, said: “More families than ever are struggling this year so the appeal has been more important than usual.

"All of us at the Express want to say thank you to our readers, businesses and sponsors who donated food, hampers and money to help the appeal reach its target. Thanks also to the Rotary club and CAP for all their hard work co0ordinating and organising the appeal.”

