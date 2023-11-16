After just three weeks of our annual Wakefield Christmas Hamper Appeal it looks like the generous folk from across the city and the Five Towns are once again coming up trumps on donations.

Bob Guard and Kevin Dobson CAP Wakefield Christmas Hamper Appeal

The appeal, which is organised by Chantry Rotary Club and the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) and supported by the Wakefield Express, is designed to bring a little extra joy to those families in the area who are maybe less fortunate. The initiative provides a Christmas hamper with groceries and extra goodies to make the festive season a little more joyous.

At the CAP warehouse on Market Street we have already had nearly 50 hampers donated with lots more promised by a huge variety of organisations and groups who have offered to help.

Kevin Dobson from CAP is shown here receiving one of the first hampers that have been donated by members of Chantry Rotary Club, from rotarian Bob Guard.

Can you join them in helping make the appeal really successful again this year? There’s plenty of time left to make up a hamper or two and get them to CAP. Kevin will be delighted to see you.

If you are not able to make up completed hampers Kevin would also be delighted to accept monetary donations to help with the purchase of food for those hampers that will be made up by the Rotary volunteers.

Kevin said, “This is the busiest year in CAP’s 26 year history of supporting those who need help. The economic climate is such that our hamper appeal this year is more relevant than ever before. It is wonderful to see the generosity of the people of Wakefield once again helping us to help others.”

Hampers should include: tea or coffee, sugar, long life milk, breakfast cereal, tinned potatoes or instant mash, tinned vegetables, stuffing tinned ham or corned beef, pasta or rice, pasta in sauce or cup soups, gravy granules, tinned fruit, fruit juice or cordial, chocolate biscuits, jam or marmalade, children’s sweets and a box of chocolates.

Please remember – no alcohol or fresh, frozen and chilled foods. Additional foods or Christmas novelties can also be included.