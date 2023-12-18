News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Wakefield Christmas hampers are delivered to families in need

Another successful year of the annual Wakefield Christmas Hamper Appeal has now been completed.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT

More than 600 hampers have been made, collected and delivered to help families in need in the Wakefield and Five Towns area.

Organised by Chantry Rotary Club in Wakefield and the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) in Market Street and supported by the Wakefield Express this appeal has been an annual fixture which

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

has been successful thanks to the wonderful people of Wakefield and surrounding areas. Donations

Most Popular

of hampers have come in from organisations, volunteer groups, companies and individuals. Over 300

finished hampers have been received. Over 300 have been packed by volunteers from the Rotary

Club at the CAP warehouse in Market Street. Children First have taken on the role of distributing the

hampers from their centres to Families in need.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the mum s who received some help this year was Melissa who took delivery of her Hamper

from Rachael Carroll, Lead Practitioner from the Children and Young People Service. Melissa said

“This is beautiful. We really are so very grateful for this, and it is going to help us both so much

during the Christmas period this year”.

Everyone out there who helped by donating time, money or hampers can truly feel proud of what

has been achieved.

Thanks to everyone for making 2023 another successful year.

Related topics:WakefieldCAP