Wakefield Christmas hampers are delivered to families in need
More than 600 hampers have been made, collected and delivered to help families in need in the Wakefield and Five Towns area.
Organised by Chantry Rotary Club in Wakefield and the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) in Market Street and supported by the Wakefield Express this appeal has been an annual fixture which
has been successful thanks to the wonderful people of Wakefield and surrounding areas. Donations
of hampers have come in from organisations, volunteer groups, companies and individuals. Over 300
finished hampers have been received. Over 300 have been packed by volunteers from the Rotary
Club at the CAP warehouse in Market Street. Children First have taken on the role of distributing the
hampers from their centres to Families in need.
One of the mum s who received some help this year was Melissa who took delivery of her Hamper
from Rachael Carroll, Lead Practitioner from the Children and Young People Service. Melissa said
“This is beautiful. We really are so very grateful for this, and it is going to help us both so much
during the Christmas period this year”.
Everyone out there who helped by donating time, money or hampers can truly feel proud of what
has been achieved.
Thanks to everyone for making 2023 another successful year.