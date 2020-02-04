Wakefield church launches £100,000 fundraiser to 'secure building for future generations'

A Wakefield church is asking for help in raising £100,000 to secure the future of their building.

Outwood Parish Church said the money will be used to "make the building wind and watertight for future generations, and to fix structural cracks."

To help encourage donations, they will host a series of events in the coming months, hoping to open the church up to the community.

Father Jonathan Bish said: "We've had subsidence problems that have gone back to at least the 1970s, because we're on top of Lofthouse Pit.

"We've been pushing it slowly for the last year or so and then doing the big campaign this year.

"We're going to be re-doing our children's corner to make it a bigger space. Just because it's the parish building it's not just for the Sunday congregation."

Upcoming events will include a wine and chocolate tasting on Shrove Tuesday, a Parish Auction in April and a performance from the Halifax Concert Band in June.

The campaign has so far raised more than £4,000, including an anonymous £500 donation.

Many of the necessary repairs relate to stonework and damage to the masonry of the church, which has stood since 1858.

For more information, visit the Outwood Parish Church Facebook page, or contact the church office on 01924 373758.

Donations can also be made on the church's JustGiving page.