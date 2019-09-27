Wakefield city centre bank converted into pub

A Grade-II listed former bank in Wakefield city centre has been converted into a pub.

The former Wakefield & Barnsley Union Bank building on Westgate has reopened and is now home to a new Craft Union pub called the Union Bank.

The building, which dates back to 1874 has been revitalised after Ei Group injected £1.7 million to open a ‘Pub Support Hub’ and HQ for its Craft Union Pub Company.

The Union Bank will be Craft Union’s third pub in Wakefield, joining the Strafford Arms and the Raven.

Craft Union has rapidly grown to a nationwide estate of 330 pubs since launching in May 2015.

Frazer Grimbleby, Craft Union Pub Company Operations Director, said: “We are excited to welcome locals to the Union Bank and make them feel at home, as we settle in and become a community hub in Wakefield. We were determined to stay true to our Northern roots when finding a suitable new site for our Craft Union support team so we hope the local community will celebrate the opening and this major investment with us.

“Our vision has been to revive the wet-led community pub and to put quality pubs back at the heart of their local communities. Our new Pub Support Hub is a significant milestone for us and we are thrilled to open the doors.”