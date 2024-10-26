Wakefield College shortlisted for Supply Chain Excellence Award for supporting SEND learners gain workplace skills and experience
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
SEND learners were assigned job coaches from Wakefield College and workplace mentors from YPO to support their personal development and wellbeing as they completed a work experience programme to help them experience the workplace for the first time.
The programme, led by Wakefield College and YPO, has been running since 2021.
The programme involved students applying for roles with an expression of interest letter and completing an interview before choosing an area of logistics within YPO to focus on.
Wakefield College student, Bruce, has secured a full time role in the Warehouse Industrial Cleaning Team at YPO after the programme allowed him to try out roles including stock logistics and industrial cleaning.
Laura Lavender, Director of Inclusion at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “Evidence shows that students with additional needs have historically struggled in finding work initially, even though they are capable of sustainable employment when equipped with the right preparation and support. Without the opportunities such as the YPO work experience placement, these young people are three times more likely to be unemployed than their counterparts without additional needs. That is why we value our excellent working relationship with the YPO and the life-changing opportunities it has given our Foundation Learning students, which has significantly boosted their confidence in the workplace whilst building their life and social skills.”
Adrian Field, Head of Logistics at YPO, said: “At YPO we’re always committed to going above and beyond, so we implemented the same approach for the work experience scheme, ensuring the maximum value is taken for both the organisation but also the students. To do this, we introduced an application and interview process so that the students could gain practical skills and confidence which are essential for real-life job searching, before starting their roles. It was also important to us that our staff were engaged in the students’ learning and progression to develop their mentoring skills. This ensured the best possible outcome for the students and our staff and has seen YPO become the largest provider of work experience placements for SEND students at Wakefield College.”
The Supply Chain Excellence Awards will take place on Monday, October 28 in London.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.