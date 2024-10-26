Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield College and YPO have been shortlisted for a Supply Chain Excellence Award for supporting SEND learners gain workplace skills and experience.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SEND learners were assigned job coaches from Wakefield College and workplace mentors from YPO to support their personal development and wellbeing as they completed a work experience programme to help them experience the workplace for the first time.

The programme, led by Wakefield College and YPO, has been running since 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme involved students applying for roles with an expression of interest letter and completing an interview before choosing an area of logistics within YPO to focus on.

Wakefield College has been shortlisted for a Supply Chain Excellence Award, along with YPO, for its work experience programme supporting SEND learners gain experience in the workplace for the first time.

Wakefield College student, Bruce, has secured a full time role in the Warehouse Industrial Cleaning Team at YPO after the programme allowed him to try out roles including stock logistics and industrial cleaning.

Laura Lavender, Director of Inclusion at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “Evidence shows that students with additional needs have historically struggled in finding work initially, even though they are capable of sustainable employment when equipped with the right preparation and support. Without the opportunities such as the YPO work experience placement, these young people are three times more likely to be unemployed than their counterparts without additional needs. That is why we value our excellent working relationship with the YPO and the life-changing opportunities it has given our Foundation Learning students, which has significantly boosted their confidence in the workplace whilst building their life and social skills.”

Adrian Field, Head of Logistics at YPO, said: “At YPO we’re always committed to going above and beyond, so we implemented the same approach for the work experience scheme, ensuring the maximum value is taken for both the organisation but also the students. To do this, we introduced an application and interview process so that the students could gain practical skills and confidence which are essential for real-life job searching, before starting their roles. It was also important to us that our staff were engaged in the students’ learning and progression to develop their mentoring skills. This ensured the best possible outcome for the students and our staff and has seen YPO become the largest provider of work experience placements for SEND students at Wakefield College.”

The Supply Chain Excellence Awards will take place on Monday, October 28 in London.