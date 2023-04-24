Wakefield College student reaches final of international culinary competition
A Hospitality and Catering student at Wakefield College is heading for Italy after reaching the final of the international app-based culinary competition.
Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Professional Cookery student, Jarret Edwards will travel to Italy for the final of the CombiGuru Challenge on May 4, where he will prepare a dish from a mystery box of ingredients.
Jarret, who is one of 25 finalists, will be supported by CombiGuru Development Chefs throughout the challenge.
All finalists have been awarded with a day to trip to Venice to explore its history and culture, which Jarret and his tutor Darren Sharpe will take part in.
Jarret, who works part time at Farmer Copleys, said: “I’m really excited for the final and being able to learn from some of Italy’s most experienced chefs.
"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I would like to thank my tutors for supporting me throughout the process, which has helped me develop and grow as an aspiring chef.
"I’m also looking forward to the tour of Venice and exploring the different cuisine that Italy offers.”
The CombiGuru Challenge app allows students to learn while having on their smartphones, increase their visibility and making themselves attractive to companies in the working world.
Thirty Hospitality and Catering students entered the competition, which saw them take part in an ongoing ‘adventure’ and complete daily challenges.
Darren Sharpe, Curriculum Development Manager for Hospitality and Catering at Wakefield College, said: “Myself and my fellow tutors have really enjoyed supporting our students through the challenge.
"I’m thrilled that Jarret has reached the final – he’s a very talented chef and is always eager to expand his culinary knowledge and skills and taking part in the challenge has enabled him to do exactly that.
"This will also help to raise the profile of the Hospitality and Catering department here at Wakefield College and showcase the fantastic opportunities which are available to our students.”
Fellow Hospitality and Catering student Nathan Richardson, who is studying a Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Professional Cookery, recently completed a successful work experience placement working in the larder at Hoar Cross Hall, Burton-on- Trent.
Nathan was given a mystery box of ingredients and 30-minutes to prepare a dish, in which he blew his fellow chefs away by producing pan-fried sea bass.