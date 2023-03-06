Community activist Shabaan Ali planned the event to raise vital funds for those affected during the earthquakes, which caused extreme damage and over 52,000 deaths.

The earthquake, which hit February 6, is the deadliest worldwide since the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

In response, fundraiser Shabaan decided to rally the people of Wakefield to show their support.

Bishop Tony Robinson and Coun Denise Jeffery joined Shabaan Ali and Majid Sadiq for a fundraising event for the victims of the Turkey earthquakes. (Photo Scott Merrylees)

The fundraising event, which took place on Saturday at Wakefield Town Hall, featured a variety of stalls including face painting, henna and sweet treats.

Special guest speaker was leader of Wakefield Council, Denise Jeffery who expressed her gratitude to the people of Wakefield for sharing their compassion and opening their heart towards those in need.

The event was sponsored by Shabaan Ali himself as well as local businesses, Trinity Motorz and College Grove Estates Ltd.

Shabaan said: "I wanted to raise awareness about the tragedy that had taken place, by bringing together the people of Wakefield and showing we are ready to help each other and those affected by such disasters.

“It was a pleasure to have the support from the leader of Wakefield Council, Denise Jeffery who has continued to support good causes, community members and the British Red Cross.”

The money raised is still being counted, with pledged donations still being accepted.

