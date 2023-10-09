Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Described as a ‘series of artworks and sculptures that reflect City Fields’ natural environment’ the two pieces – Ever Glow by Graeme Mitchison and Living Landscape by Broadbent Studio – are a wonderful representation of art in the community.

Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: “These two pieces really capture the imagination and, as lead developer at City Fields, we thank all who worked hard to bring the project to fruition.

“All developers at City Fields donated, through their Section 106 contributions, to the Public Art Action Plan to help deliver community art in conjunction with Wakefield Council, and we hope all residents and visitors enjoy the new installations.”

The Ever Glow Sculpture, pictured left to right: Kate Watson, Principal Consultant at Beam, Tristram Hope, Structural Engineer, Ross Fullwood, Contractor, Kieran Gelder, Project Manager, Coun Stuart Heptinstall, Coun Michael Graham, Graeme Mitcheson, arrtist and poet, Laura Potts.

One sculpture, called ‘Ever Glow’, marks the gateway at the Northern entrance to City Fields.

Inspired by the local canal at nearby Stanley Ferry and its impressive lock gates, Graeme collaborated with local poet, Laura Potts, whose poem ‘Field Song’ references ‘the Ever Glow of home’.

The poem has been engraved into impressive stone pieces by local stonemasons Rayner Memorials in Normanton.

At the south entrance to the development, ‘Living Landscape’ by Broadbent Studio is an eye-catching sculpture that explores how wildlife has adapted to an industrial landscape and the intertwining of humans and nature.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, Wakefield Council said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Graeme and Stephen back to City Fields and show them their wonderful sculptures in each of the locations. They are both great additions to our district’s public art.

“These works were commissioned thanks in the main part to the support of housing developers who are building new homes at City Fields. This has enabled the artists to create lasting legacies that the local community, the city and the district will enjoy for many years to come.”