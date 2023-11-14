Wakefield Community Foundation has once again smashed its target to help struggling people across the district as part of its 2022/23 fuel poverty campaign.

The fundraising underpinned more than a thousand hardship grants that were given to individuals and families across the district who were struggling to pay their fuel bills last winter when the cost-of-living crisis first took hold.

Presenting Wakefield Council’s Welfare Fund with the £25,000, Murray Edwards, Foundation Executive Director, said: “We were delighted to be able to support people during that critical

time.

L-R: Julia Smith (manager of the Community Give Box – the Foundation’s retail arm), Coun Maureen Cummings, David Dinmore (Chair of the Community Foundation Wakefield District); and Murray Edwards (Executive Director, Community Foundation Wakefield District).

"Last year was extremely difficult for everyone, due to the rising cost of food, higher inflation, escalating energy bills and extortionate prices at the petrol pumps.”

The Foundation raised the money through a mixture of donations, pledges, sponsorship and events, which included local company Fanfare Music penning a long list of jingles and ditties for local businesses.

The Yorkshire Handbag Company also made a sizable donation, which was gratefully received.

The Foundation’s 2023/24 ‘Keeping Wakefield District Warm this Winter’ campaign has just launched.

If you’re able to help people in real need in your local community,contact [email protected] for more information.

Murray said: “We are once again appealing to colleagues, friends and families to get on board with this year’s campaign, which hopes to ‘Keep Wakefield District Warm this Winter’.

"We can’t stand by and watch people in our communities struggle if we have the capacity to help - and we appeal to others in the Wakefield area to donate or get involved if they feel the same way.

"We would like to thank the members of the public who supported last year’s Fuel Poverty campaign - The Reed Foundation and also to our corporate supporters and campaign partners, Wakefield District Housing and Wakefield Council.

"We’re incredibly grateful.”

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health, added "The Foundation’s efforts will allow the council to provide more residents with financial assistance. Everyone deserves to live in a warm and healthy home and that’s why we are doing all we can to offer advice and support to everyone who needs it.”

The Big Give Christmas Challenge will reinforce the Foundation’s commitment this year - donations made through the Big Give website between the dates of November 28 to December 5 will be match-funded.