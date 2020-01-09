Wakefield company to give away luxury Leeds United hospitality experience

A Wakefield company is offering a luxury Leeds United hospitality experience, including front row seats and a signed shirt.

Luxury men's and women's wear manufacturers Double TWO, who are based in the city, are giving away the prize to mark their 80th birthday.

As part of their celebrations, Double TWO, who have also recently become Bronze Digital Partners of Leeds United, are offering fans the chance to enter a competition to win a pair of hospitality tickets to the team's match against Bristol City on Februart 15.

Mike Peebles, Head of Retail at Double TWO said: “As a West Yorkshire based clothing manufacturer and retailer we are really proud of our heritage in the region.

"We believe a partnership with Leeds United gives us the opportunity to reach out to the Leeds United fan base to offer them some great discounts on our high quality men’s and women’s wear ranges."

The winner will also receive padded match seats in the front rows of the central section of East Stand upper tier, a three course menu, dedicated table service and a matchday betting service direct to their table.

To top it all off, the winner will also be offered the chance to walk out on to the hallowed Elland Road turf to be presented with a Centenary Home Shirt signed bu the full LUFC squad.

Sound good? All that's left to do is enter. There are seven ways to enter the competition, each of which could earn you up to 26 entries.

More than 26,000 entries have already been recorded.

Subscribe to Double TWO's email list for 10 entries, refer your friends for an additional 5, or follow the company on Twitter for an extra three.

Double TWO marketing manager, Araminta Tweed added: “We’re delighted to be entering our 80th year with this exciting partnership announcement.

“The competition has already created a massive buzz online and we’re excited to give fans an opportunity to win this massive prize.”

Leeds United fans can also access an exclusive 20 percent off any purchase, including sale items already discounted to 50%, by quoting the code LUFC20 at check out at www.DoubleTWO.co.uk

To enter the competition, or for the full terms and conditions, click here.