Treasurer of the club, Chris Hughes, and secretary, Rick Sterry, visited Wakefield Hospice to handover a cheque after the club raised funds from the sale of donated computer software and hardware at its annual enthusiast ‘computer show’ held at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford in April this year.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club and the latest donation takes the total raised over the past 28 years for the hospice to a whopping £28,200.

On presenting the cheque to the hospice, a spokesperson for the club said: “The committee is very pleased and proud to be able to continue the club’s support of the hospice.”

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation at Wakefield Hospice, added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club both for their kind donation earlier this month and for their incredible support over the past three decades.

“With just 25 per cent of our funds coming from government sources, the Computer Club has supported our constant challenge each year in raising the remaining funds to ensure we can be here for local patients and their families at the time they need us the most.”

To find out more about Wakefield Hospice, how you can get involved or about the incredible palliative care the charity provides, visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or call 01924 331400.