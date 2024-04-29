Wakefield Concert Society marks its diamond anniversary with special concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Written and performed by renowned pianist Yuanfan Yang, the concert will include a 60 piece Opera North Orchestra on Saturday, May 4 at 7pm at Wakefield Cathedral.

Every season since 1964, the Concert Society has brought first class music to Wakefield and international artists over the years include such luminaries as harpist Marisa Robles, cellist Julian Lloyd Webber,and more recently the Fitzwilliam String Quartet.

Born in Edinburgh, pianist and composer Yuanfan Yang is a First Class Graduate of both the Royal Academy of Music, and the Royal College of Music in London and is a Scholar on the Artist Diploma course with Sofya Gulyak and Leon McCawley.

