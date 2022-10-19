Wakefield coroners appeal to trace family of Brenda Parkin
Wakefield Coroner’s Office is appealing for relatives of a Wakefield woman to come forward.
By James Carney
23 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
20th Oct 2022, 2:03pm
Coroners ares appealing for help to trace any relatives of Brenda Parkin who was aged 77.
She lived at 117 Britannia Road, Morley, LS27 0AR and died on Sunday, October 16.
Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.
The Wakefield city centre office on Northgate is open from 8.45am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and closed at weekends.