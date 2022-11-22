Wakefield coroners appeal to trace family of Leeds pensioner Michael Burns
Wakefield Coroner’s Office is appealing for relatives of a Leeds man to come forward.
By Shawna Healey
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 11:57am
Coroners are appealing for help to trace any relatives of Michael Burns who was aged 73.
He lived at 41 Cavalier Mews, Leeds, LS9 0AL and died on Monday, October 24.
Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.
The Wakefield city centre office on Northgate is open from 8.45am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and closed at weekends.