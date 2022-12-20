Wakefield coroners appeal to trace family of Outwood pensioner William Traill
Wakefield Coroner’s Office is appealing for relatives of an Outwood pensioner who has passed away to come forward.
By Shawna Healey
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 2:08pm
Coroners are appealing for help to trace any relatives of William Traill who was aged 76.
He lived at 2 Mountbatten Crescent, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3EN and died on Monday, November 12.
Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.
The Wakefield city centre office on Northgate is open from 8.45am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and closed at weekends.