Wakefield coroners appeal to trace family of Walton man James Taylor

Wakefield Coroners’ Office is appealing for relatives of a Wakefield man to come forward.

By Shawna Healey
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Coroners are appealing for help to trace any known relatives of James Taylor, who was aged 70.

Mr Taylor lived on Thornhill Drive in Walton and died on Tuesday, November 22.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroners’ Office on 01924 302180.

Wakefield Coroner's Court.

The Wakefield city centre office on Northgate is open from 8.45am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and closed at weekends.

