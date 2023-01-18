News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wakefield Coroners' office appeals to trace family of pensioner Brian Donnelly

An appeal has been made to trace the relatives of a Wakefield pensioner who has passed away.

By Shawna Healey
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 6:55pm

The coroner is appealing for help to trace any relatives of Brian Donnelly who was aged 82.

He lived at Esther Grove in Lupset and died on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Hide Ad

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

Wakefield coroner's office.
Most Popular

The Wakefield city centre office on Northgate is open from 8.45am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and closed at weekends.

Read More
Make tracks for Normanton and Pontefract's Model Railway Society's 52nd exhibiti...
Wakefield