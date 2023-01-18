Wakefield Coroners' office appeals to trace family of pensioner Brian Donnelly
An appeal has been made to trace the relatives of a Wakefield pensioner who has passed away.
By Shawna Healey
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 6:55pm
The coroner is appealing for help to trace any relatives of Brian Donnelly who was aged 82.
He lived at Esther Grove in Lupset and died on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.
The Wakefield city centre office on Northgate is open from 8.45am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and closed at weekends.