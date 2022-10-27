Wakefield Coroners Office appeals to trace family of William Clacher
Wakefield Coroner’s Office is appealing for relatives of a Leeds man to come forward.
By James Carney
32 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
27th Oct 2022, 5:43pm
Coroner's officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of William Clacher, who died aged 74.
Mr Clacher lived at Flat A, 13 Hall Lane, Potternewton, Leeds and died on October 24.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302 180.
Most Popular
The Wakefield city centre office on Northgate is open from 8.45am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and closed at weekends.