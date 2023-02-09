Wakefield Coroner’s Office is appealing for relatives of a Wakefield pensioner
Coroner’s officers are appealing for helping tracing any known relatives of a man who died at his Wakefield home.
By Leanne Clarke
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
William Traill, 76, who lived at Mountbatten Crescent, Outwood, Wakefield, died on Monday, December 12 2022.
He was also known to people by the name, William John Plenderleith and it’s believed he had two daughters, Nicola and Kerry, and used to live in Manchester.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.