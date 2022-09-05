Wakefield Council appeal for foster carers for children with special educational needs and disabilities

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The need for more foster carers has increased, and in particular to meet the demand for carers willing and able to support SEND children in care.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “Foster carers make a huge difference to the lives of children and young people, especially those with special educational needs and disabilities.

“Being a foster carer provides a home for a child or young person, whether that be in the long or short term, or emergency care, and provides invaluable love and stability.

Coun Margaret Isherwood

“If you are drawn towards caring for others and have been thinking about becoming a foster carer, please get in touch with us. Our fostering team are here to support you every step of the way.”

Gill worked in childcare for over 30 years and made the step to become a foster carer two and a half years ago. She said: “I would say to anyone considering fostering a child with additional needs, whether long-term, short-term, or on respite, don’t be afraid because as soon as you understand the children and their needs it becomes a beautiful relationship.

“It can be challenging at times, but it’s so rewarding to watch them grow in confidence and knowledge of the world around them. It’s sometimes just about finding what makes them use their critical thinking and growing their knowledge around that. It’s been amazing to be able to help them make decisions and choices for themselves. One of our children has come on so much with us with her conversation skills. At the start she was limited and fell back onto repetitive topics, but now she can talk about anything.

“We organise lots of activities and outings to support them too, so that they can have the same experiences and opportunities as any child would. We work around their needs and this summer we will have done beach and camping trips! They deserve to have amazing experiences.

“To start with we did a mix of long-term and short-term placements, but it’s worked so well we’re now fully long-term foster carers to help provide the best stability in the children’s lives. It’s really been lovely for our own family too. We often go out as a wider family, and it just works.”

There are many different types of fostering, dependent on the level of commitment and time people have available, and unlike independent agencies, the council has dedicated support groups, wellbeing clinics, and an emotional wellbeing team to support its carers and the children in their care.

With Fostering Wakefield, foster carers will also receive comprehensive training and are matched to a child based on their capabilities and the best fit for both the foster carer and child.

The council currently pays foster carers on average £464 per week, varying depending on the skill level and the number of children carers are supporting, with additional benefits such as free gym membership and family railcard for everyone in the household.