Wakefield Council calls for shoppers to give the high street a boost this Christmas

​Wakefield Council is encouraging residents to move more and give the high street a Christmas boost this festive season.

The council's Year of Walking has partnered with Trinity Walk to give one lucky shopper a Trinity Walk goody bag which includes a Lush Gift Box.

To be in with a chance of winning all you have to do is download the Aspire Health app and put one foot in front of the other. All those that achieve 5,000 active moves on the app over a two-week period will be entered into the prize draw.

The challenge runs from December 9 to 23, so get those walking shoes on and hit the high street.

Tom Stannard, Wakefield Council's Corporate Director for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: "This festive challenge is a fantastic way to motivate people into taking more steps. The Aspire Health app is a simple and easy tool to track your progress and also to find out about other events taking place across the district.

"The Year of Walking challenge is in full swing and what better way to exercise than to do so while hitting the high street and doing your Christmas shopping."

Lucy Grice, Marketing Manager of Trinity Walk, said: "Anything that can encourage people to walk more and shop more can only be a good thing for us and Wakefield, so it makes total sense to join forces on this. And the fact you could win a prize gives people that extra reason to get walking, shopping and rack up those steps on the app."

Download the Aspire Health app for free now on Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

The app works as a clever pedometer, just allow it access to your health data. The app uses Technogym Moves, a way of measuring physical activity that unites all. Based on actual body movement, it allows you to measure and compare the level of activity of participants during the campaign. The faster you move, the more moves you collect.

So get downloading and Step into Christmas with Wakefield Council and Trinity Walk.

To find out more about Wakefield Council's Year of Walking, visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/yearofwalking