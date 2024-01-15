The chief executive of Wakefield Council has announced his decision to retire.

Andrew Balchin will step down at the end of March after 36 years in local government.

Mr Balchin has spent just over three years as the authority’s most senior officer.

He was formally appointed to the £175,000-a-year position in December 2020, after three months as interim chief executive, following the departure of previous chief executive Merran McRae.

Mr Balchin previously led a number of services during 14 years at Wakefield.

In a statement, the council said he had “gained respect from colleagues locally and regionally for his commitment to public service, strong personal values and passion for equality and fairness.”

Mr Balchin said: “I am very proud to have been part of the Wakefield district for the last 14 years.

“I have had the privilege of working with some very talented colleagues, members and partners all driven by the determination to make a positive difference to the lives of our residents.

“After 36 years in local government, I feel now is the right time for me to step away and spend time with my family.

“I leave knowing the council is stable, provides good quality services and has a strong team of officers and elected members.

“Wakefield is ready to meet the challenges that will continue to face all public services.

“I wish them every success in the future as the council continues to achieve the very best for residents.”

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “It has been an incredible pleasure to work alongside Andrew, especially as we navigated the unprecedented challenge of a global pandemic.

“Andrew’s leadership of the organisation during covid was exemplary.

“It has enabled the organisation to recover and continue to support our most vulnerable residents and communities through tough times, including through the cost of living crisis we are now facing.

“Andrew leaves the council in a strong position for the future, with good financial management and strong governance.

“I’d like to thank him for his excellent contribution to Wakefield, and local government, and wish him a long and happy retirement.”