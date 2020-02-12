Wakefield Council crowned winner of Litter Initiative of the Year award

Wakefield Council has won the prestigious Litter Initiative of the Year award for its ‘Litter Pick Me Up’ campaign at the 2020 Keep Britain Tidy Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the very best practice, rewarding excellence and innovation from councils and organisations that are making significant improvements to the environment in local communities.

Chris Curry and Chris Saddler from our Street Scene team.

Focusing on the feel-good-factor and working together, the ‘Litter Pick Me Up’ campaign aimed to tackle litter in the Wakefield district by educating people to do the right thing with litter.

It also celebrates the invaluable contribution made by volunteers who give up their time and energy to organise litter picks.

Coun​ Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Environment, Communities and Poverty, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have won this award and congratulations to all those who have worked so hard to make this campaign a success especially the amazing volunteers.

"During the campaign, we’ve seen a reduction in litter incidents and an increase in volunteer numbers, showing that small actions really do make a big difference.

“The message to stop the drop and start a litter pick me up has really captured the imagination of residents in Wakefield. This was the start of a long journey to achieve a breakthrough and culture change in the district and I am pleased to see our work recognised nationally.”

To find out more about the campaign, or how to get involved in the Great British Spring Clean, visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/pickmeup or follow #LitterPickMeUp on social media.