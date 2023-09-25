News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield Council culture grants: Age UK, refugee groups and under-represented women organisations among recipients of funding in latest round

A new play about a little-known artist from Castleford and a singing group made up of women who are under-represented in the arts are two of the projects to receive a culture grant.
By News Reporter
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST- 2 min read
The latest round of Made in Wakefield grants, provided by the council, will fund 11 individuals organisations.

Their work will contribute to the district’s creative sector and encourage residents, who are less likely be involved with cultural activities, to take part.

Councillor Michelle Collins, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Our grants provide much needed investment to ensure the district has a thriving cultural scene.

Workshop photo of a previous grant recipient, Sustain Wakefield. The group taught people facing a housing crisis, performance skills to help boost their confidence.Workshop photo of a previous grant recipient, Sustain Wakefield. The group taught people facing a housing crisis, performance skills to help boost their confidence.
Workshop photo of a previous grant recipient, Sustain Wakefield. The group taught people facing a housing crisis, performance skills to help boost their confidence.
“The projects we have chosen not only support our professional creative sector but also foster connections within our communities.

“The aim is to provide residents with accessible opportunities to participate. The grants demonstrate our ongoing dedication to creativity, inclusivity and collaboration across the district.”

Local arts organisation, Empath Action CIC, is producing a new play. It will be based on the life of Castleford born artist, Albert Wainwright, who studied alongside Henry Moore.

Councillor Michelle Collins, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport.Councillor Michelle Collins, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport.
Councillor Michelle Collins, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport.
He was a writer, watercolour artist and teacher who was gay at a time when it was illegal. A new blue plaque to commemorate his contribution will also be installed in his birthplace.

Women, among them asylum seekers and refugees, who are currently underserved in the arts are being invited to join a new singing group that is being put together by Go Pop CIC. The project will end on a high note with the group performing at a celebratory concert in Wakefield Cathedral and going into a music studio to record a song.

Grants have also gone to Age UK, to create oral history by capturing the stories of 30 older people in Castleford.

West Yorkshire artist, Tom Bailey, will create three-minute monologues of each story and combine them with images.

Smaller arts, cultural and heritage projects that provide events in local communities will also benefit with funding from a separate scheme, the Culture Everywhere Micro-Grants. They include workshops that combine art and self-defence, and craft activities for a women’s cancer support group.

For the full list of recipients or for more information about culture grants and how to apply, visit: www.wakefield.gov.uk/CultureGrants

