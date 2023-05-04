Wakefield Council elections 2023: Every candidate standing for election across the district
Voters across the Wakefield district head to the polls today for this year’s local elections.
A third of Wakefield Council seats – 21 in total – will be contested.
Labour is currently the ruling group on the council with 45 seats.
The Conservatives have ten, the Lib Dems have three and there are five independent councillors.
Everyone registered to vote in person can do so on Thursday May 4 between 7am and 10pm, with postal voting already closed.
For the first time, those voting in person in England will have to show photo ID at polling stations before they can cast their ballot.
This includes passports, driving licences, bus passes and disabled badges.
Fifteen seats will be contested by serving councillors. Six councillors are standing down.
Labour and The Green Party are competing in every seat, with the Tories standing in all but one of the wards.
The Lib Dems have candidates in ten wards, while the newly-formed Wakefield and District independents have seven.
The Yorkshire Party are fielding seven candidates and the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition are fielding three candidates.
There are three independent candidates across the 21 wards.
Two candidates are standing for Reform UK and there is one Social Democratic Party candidate.
The full list of all acceptable ID documents is available at http://electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID
Anyone needing help should call 01924 305023 or email:[email protected]
For more information visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/elections.
The candidates, listed in alphabetical order, are as follows:
Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton – Ward 1
Jessica Carrington – LabourJody Gabriel – Green PartyGwen Marshall – Independent candidateArthur Miles – Reform UKChad Thomas – Conservatives
Airedale and Ferry Fryston – Ward 2
Richard Heaps – Liberal DemocratsKeith Hudson – ConservativesJohn Ingham – Green PartyNeil Kennedy – Wakefield District IndependentsLes Shaw – Labour
Altofts and Whitwood – Ward 3
Katherine Dodd – Green PartyJo Hepworth – LabourAmy Swift – ConservativesJohn Thomas – Wakefield District Independents
Castleford Central and Glasshoughton – Ward 4
Stephen Brennan – Green PartyPaul Phelps – Yorkshire PartyJoanne Smart – ConservativesTony Wallis – LabourJanet Walton – Liberal Democrats
Crofton, Ryhill and Walton – Ward 5
Connor Clayton – ConservativesDaniel Cochran – Yorkshire PartyMaureen Cummings – LabourGarry Newby – Green Party
Featherstone – Ward 6
James Hardwick – ConservativesAshton Howick – Green PartyGraham Isherwood – Labour
Hemsworth – Ward 7
Liz Cowton – ConservativesLyn Morton – Green PartyJakob Williamson – Labour
Horbury and South Ossett – Ward 8
Simon Fishwick – ConservativesMark Goodair – Liberal DemocratsRichard Norris – Green PartyGwen Page – Labour
Knottingley – Ward 9
Theo Biddle – LabourRuth Love – Green PartyEamonn Mullins – ConservativesRachel Speak – Liberal Democrats
Normanton – Ward 10
John Clayton – Green PartyNigel Ebbs – Liberal DemocratsArmaan Khan – LabourCliff Parsons – Wakefield and District IndependentsLaura Weldon – Conservatives
Ossett – Ward 11
Simon Biltcliffe – Yorkshire PartyDeano Kitchen – Independent candidateOlivia Rowley – LabourTony Sargeant – Liberal DemocratsStephen Scott – Green Party
Pontefract North – Ward 12
Hannah Appleyard – LabourLeah Birdsall – Liberal DemocratsChristopher Dawson – Yorkshire PartyChristopher Hyomes – ConservativesEmma Kay – Green Party
Pontefract South – Ward 13
Arnie Craven – ConservativesSusan Hayes – Liberal DemocratsTrevor Lake – Social Democratic PartyBrian Mayhew – LabourOliver Watkins – Green Party
South Elmsall and South Kirkby – Ward 14
Stefan Ludewig – Green PartyPerpertua Ruzvidzo – ConservativesSteve Tulley – Labour
Stanley and Outwood East – Ward 15
Richard Copeland – Green PartyBrent Hawksley – Yorkshire PartyJack Hemingway – LabourDarren Lumber – Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionJenny Prest – Wakefield and District IndependentsKully Sanghera – Conservatives
Wakefield East – Ward 16
Mick Griffiths – Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionHuhammad Hayat – ConservativesStuart Heptinstall – LabourJanet Mackintosh – Green PartyMatt Wilson – Independent candidate
Wakefield North – Ward 17
Tom Griffiths – Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionAngela Holwell – ConservativesMargaret Isherwood – LabourAndy Mack – Yorkshire PartyDaniel Russell – Green Party
Wakefield Rural – Ward 18
Jordan Bryan – LabourDavid Herdson – Yorkshire PartyMark Lord – Liberal DemocratsKaren Sadler – Green PartyIan Sanders – Conservatives
Wakefield South – Ward 19
Naeem Formuli – ConservativesKrys Holmes – Green PartyKarl Johnson – Wakefield and District IndependentsKatrina Law – Labour
Wakefield West – Ward 20
Lewis Elliot – Green PartyChristine Gill – Wakefield District IndependentsMichael Graham – LabourNick Hannam – Conservatives
Wrenthorpe and Outwood West – Ward 21
Waj Ali – ConservativesNatasha De Vere – Liberal DemocratsDavid Dews – Reform UKCharlie Keith – LabourNic Stansby – Wakefield and District IndependentsOliver Thompson – Green Party