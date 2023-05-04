Wakefield Council elections 2023: Every candidate standing for election across the district

A third of Wakefield Council seats – 21 in total – will be contested.

Labour is currently the ruling group on the council with 45 seats.

The Conservatives have ten, the Lib Dems have three and there are five independent councillors.

Everyone registered to vote in person can do so on Thursday May 4 between 7am and 10pm, with postal voting already closed.

For the first time, those voting in person in England will have to show photo ID at polling stations before they can cast their ballot.

This includes passports, driving licences, bus passes and disabled badges.

Fifteen seats will be contested by serving councillors. Six councillors are standing down.

Labour and The Green Party are competing in every seat, with the Tories standing in all but one of the wards.

The Lib Dems have candidates in ten wards, while the newly-formed Wakefield and District independents have seven.

The Yorkshire Party are fielding seven candidates and the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition are fielding three candidates.

There are three independent candidates across the 21 wards.

Two candidates are standing for Reform UK and there is one Social Democratic Party candidate.

The full list of all acceptable ID documents is available at http://electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID

Anyone needing help should call 01924 305023 or email:[email protected]

For more information visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/elections.

The candidates, listed in alphabetical order, are as follows:

Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton – Ward 1

Jessica Carrington – LabourJody Gabriel – Green PartyGwen Marshall – Independent candidateArthur Miles – Reform UKChad Thomas – Conservatives

Airedale and Ferry Fryston – Ward 2

Richard Heaps – Liberal DemocratsKeith Hudson – ConservativesJohn Ingham – Green PartyNeil Kennedy – Wakefield District IndependentsLes Shaw – Labour

Altofts and Whitwood – Ward 3

Katherine Dodd – Green PartyJo Hepworth – LabourAmy Swift – ConservativesJohn Thomas – Wakefield District Independents

Castleford Central and Glasshoughton – Ward 4

Stephen Brennan – Green PartyPaul Phelps – Yorkshire PartyJoanne Smart – ConservativesTony Wallis – LabourJanet Walton – Liberal Democrats

Crofton, Ryhill and Walton – Ward 5

Connor Clayton – ConservativesDaniel Cochran – Yorkshire PartyMaureen Cummings – LabourGarry Newby – Green Party

Featherstone – Ward 6

James Hardwick – ConservativesAshton Howick – Green PartyGraham Isherwood – Labour

Hemsworth – Ward 7

Liz Cowton – ConservativesLyn Morton – Green PartyJakob Williamson – Labour

Horbury and South Ossett – Ward 8

Simon Fishwick – ConservativesMark Goodair – Liberal DemocratsRichard Norris – Green PartyGwen Page – Labour

Knottingley – Ward 9

Theo Biddle – LabourRuth Love – Green PartyEamonn Mullins – ConservativesRachel Speak – Liberal Democrats

Normanton – Ward 10

John Clayton – Green PartyNigel Ebbs – Liberal DemocratsArmaan Khan – LabourCliff Parsons – Wakefield and District IndependentsLaura Weldon – Conservatives

Ossett – Ward 11

Simon Biltcliffe – Yorkshire PartyDeano Kitchen – Independent candidateOlivia Rowley – LabourTony Sargeant – Liberal DemocratsStephen Scott – Green Party

Pontefract North – Ward 12

Hannah Appleyard – LabourLeah Birdsall – Liberal DemocratsChristopher Dawson – Yorkshire PartyChristopher Hyomes – ConservativesEmma Kay – Green Party

Pontefract South – Ward 13

Arnie Craven – ConservativesSusan Hayes – Liberal DemocratsTrevor Lake – Social Democratic PartyBrian Mayhew – LabourOliver Watkins – Green Party

South Elmsall and South Kirkby – Ward 14

Stefan Ludewig – Green PartyPerpertua Ruzvidzo – ConservativesSteve Tulley – Labour

Stanley and Outwood East – Ward 15

Richard Copeland – Green PartyBrent Hawksley – Yorkshire PartyJack Hemingway – LabourDarren Lumber – Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionJenny Prest – Wakefield and District IndependentsKully Sanghera – Conservatives

Wakefield East – Ward 16

Mick Griffiths – Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionHuhammad Hayat – ConservativesStuart Heptinstall – LabourJanet Mackintosh – Green PartyMatt Wilson – Independent candidate

Wakefield North – Ward 17

Tom Griffiths – Trade Unionist and Socialist CoalitionAngela Holwell – ConservativesMargaret Isherwood – LabourAndy Mack – Yorkshire PartyDaniel Russell – Green Party

Wakefield Rural – Ward 18

Jordan Bryan – LabourDavid Herdson – Yorkshire PartyMark Lord – Liberal DemocratsKaren Sadler – Green PartyIan Sanders – Conservatives

Wakefield South – Ward 19

Naeem Formuli – ConservativesKrys Holmes – Green PartyKarl Johnson – Wakefield and District IndependentsKatrina Law – Labour

Wakefield West – Ward 20

Lewis Elliot – Green PartyChristine Gill – Wakefield District IndependentsMichael Graham – LabourNick Hannam – Conservatives

Wrenthorpe and Outwood West – Ward 21

