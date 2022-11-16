Wakefield Council encourages residents to 'think carefully' before gambling on World Cup 2022
Wakefield Council is encouraging residents to think carefully before they gamble on matches in the upcoming FIFA World Cup and to enjoy the soccer spectacle in Qatar with no regrets.
With the World Cup 2022 beginning this weekend, the authority is warning people to enjoy the tournament without betting on games.
Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the World Cup and other great sporting events, but these are often used by the gambling industry to draw people into gambling.
“This might seem like harmless fun at first, but many gamblers don’t always see when their gambling is becoming a problem.
"This can lead to difficulties with money, and effect relationships with family and friends.
“We are encouraging our residents to think before they gamble. Let’s all be real winners this World Cup – enjoy the game and keep our money in our own pockets.”