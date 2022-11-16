With the World Cup 2022 beginning this weekend, the authority is warning people to enjoy the tournament without betting on games.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the World Cup and other great sporting events, but these are often used by the gambling industry to draw people into gambling.

“This might seem like harmless fun at first, but many gamblers don’t always see when their gambling is becoming a problem.

Watching a football match can expose viewers to a gambling advert every 10 seconds.

"This can lead to difficulties with money, and effect relationships with family and friends.

“We are encouraging our residents to think before they gamble. Let’s all be real winners this World Cup – enjoy the game and keep our money in our own pockets.”

If gambling is causing problems support and treatment is available, please visit https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/addiction-support/gambling-addiction/ or https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/health-care-and-advice/public-health/help-for-problem-gambling.