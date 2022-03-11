Wakefield Council encouraging members of the LGBT+ community to become foster carers

During LGBT Fostering & Adoption week (7-13 March) the council is highlighting that any loving person can make a wonderful foster carer to a local child in need, regardless of their sexuality, marital status, religious or cultural background, or whether or not they have children already.

The council currently has 143 foster carers and is actively recruiting adults from all communities across the district to support children and young people, in the long and short term, as more carers are needed in the district, mirroring a national trend.

As of March 31 2021, there were 45,370 fostering households and 76,640 foster carers in England a 2% increase from the previous year whilst the number of children in care has gone up 11% nationally to 80,850 (Source: DfE).

Wakefield Council is encouraging members of the LGBT+ community, who can provide a child with a loving home and safe home to apply to become foster carers.

To become a foster carer, specific qualifications or experience are not needed as support and training will be provided. Foster carers must want to make a real, positive difference to a child.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said: “We welcome people from all backgrounds and walks of life, so if you have a genuine desire to make a difference to a young person do get in touch and find out more. Fostering is hugely rewarding and if you think it might be for you, we’d love to hear from you.”

One male LGBT couple, who have fostered through Wakefield Council since January 2021, said: “We chose to foster because we wanted to give even just one child a better chance of life.

"We’ve since fostered two teenagers, and in our current placement, seeing the change in her from when she first came to us has been brilliant.

“We’ve given her responsibility, trust, and respect. We listen to her. And in the first few weeks of being with us, she came out to us as non-binary bisexual. Helping her to feel more comfortable in herself and provide a happier life has been one of the best parts of fostering.”

The couple, who both work full time are part of the council’s Mockingbird Project. It provides support to foster carers by providing more opportunity to meet up with other foster carers and their families. This helps to build lasting relationships for the carer and our young person.

“For anyone thinking of fostering, whether they’re LGBT+, or not we would say don’t let yourself be discouraged – if you’re interested at all talk to someone at your local authority as it’s worth seeing if you can help change a life.”

Find out more at www.wakefield.gov.uk/fostering.