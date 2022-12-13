Wakefield Council: From bin collections to libraries this is when services will be closed over Christmas

Whilst non-essential services will be closed, plans are in place to help the most vulnerable and tackle any emergencies that may arise.

Residents who need care at home or in residential care, and children who require social work support will continue to receive this from staff who will be working throughout the holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff are also on standby in the event of an emergency.

All non-essential Wakefield Council services will be closed from 5pm on Friday, December 23 and re-open on January 3 while essential services will vary their opening times over the festive period.

Plans have been drawn up to ensure the roads are gritted and kept clear, should the weather take a turn for the worse.

Non-essential services will close at 5pm on Friday, December 23 and reopen on Tuesday, January 3 2023. Opening times for essential services will vary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Balchin, Chief Executive at Wakefield Council, said: “Although we are closing many of our services over the festive period, residents can be reassured that we have planned for any potential emergencies and many of our staff will be working over Christmas.

“If it’s an urgent matter or there is severe weather our teams can be contacted 24/7 through customer services, either over the phone or online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On behalf of everyone here I’d like to wish residents a merry Christmas and a peaceful New Year.

Details of Christmas opening times for Wakefield Council include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Hall, County Hall and Wakefield One

On Friday, 23 December, Wakefield Town Hall will open from 7am until 6pm and Customer Access Point at Wakefield One, 8.30am to 5pm. Normal service resumes on January 3. County Hall is closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bin Collections

Each household will have received an updated collection calendar for the festive period and 2023, or can check the Where I Live page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Household Waste Recycling centres will open as normal over the festive period except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day, when they will be closed.

Centres can be exceptionally busy at this time of year and the advice is to avoid peak times between Christmas and the New Year, if possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trips to a recycling centre can be made quicker and greener by sorting out recycling before visiting the centres. South Kirkby is often less busy than Glasshoughton. Visitors are asked to avoid queuing on the road.

Libraries, Museums and Pontefract Castle

Advertisement Hide Ad

All libraries close on Friday, December 23 but closing times vary. Featherstone library shuts 1pm, Hemsworth at 4pm and Horbury, 4.30pm. All other libraries shut at 5pm. They all reopen on Tuesday, January 3 or their next opening time after that date.

Pontefract Castle grounds are open until 4.30pm on Friday, December 23 and the Visitors Centre, 4pm. The coffee shop closes earlier at 3pm. The grounds reopen on Tuesday, January 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield and Castleford Museums close at 5pm on Friday, December 23 and Pontefract Museum at 4.30pm, reopening on Tuesday, January 3.

Leisure Facilities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any changes to opening times will be made available on the Council’s website that should be checked before planning a visit.Pugneys Country Park

Pugneys centre (including the toilets and boat house café) will close at 3pm on Saturday, December 24 and reopen on December 27. It will be closed on New Year’s Day but open on Bank Holiday Monday, January 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car park will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

City of Wakefield Golf Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closed Christmas Day. Opening hours variable.

Sun Lane Leisure Centre, Minsthorpe Leisure Centre, and Aspire @ The Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closed from Christmas Eve. They reopen on December 28 until Friday, December 30 with different operating hours, they will be closed again on from New Year’s Eve before fully reopening on January 3. Check here for opening hours

Normanton Leisure, Thornes Park Stadium and Featherstone Sports Complex

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closed on Christmas Eve and reopen January 3.

Bereavement Services

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main office will shut at 3pm on Friday, December 23 and reopen, for three days, between Wednesday, December 28 and Friday, December 30. Closed on New Year’s Day. Normal opening times from Tuesday, January 3,

Wakefield and Pontefract Crematoria will be closed from Christmas Eve and reopen on 28, 29 and 30 December. Closed on Bank Holiday Monday, January 2, and reopen on Tuesday, January 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crematoria grounds will remain open throughout the whole of the holiday period. The Chapels of Remembrance at both Wakefield and Pontefract Crematoria will also be open every day during the holiday season 9am to 4pm. This includes Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Registration Services

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Registration service closes at 12pm on Christmas Eve and reopens on Wednesday, December 28 until 12pm on Saturday, December 31. Offices will be shut on Monday, January 2 and will reopen January 3.

An on-call team is available between 9am-10am for emergency burials on Sundays and Bank Holidays. This service is available to anyone who needs to make urgent burial arrangements or requires documentation to remove a body out of England. To receive this support call 0345 8 506 506.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coroners ServiceThe Coroners Service will close at 4pm on Friday, December 23 and reopen at 8.45am on Wednesday, December 28.

The service will open as normal until 4pm on Friday, December 30 and reopen at 8.45am on Tuesday, January 3 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an on-call Coroner and Coroner’s officer throughout the festive and New Year period.

Markets

Advertisement Hide Ad

All markets will be closed on Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 December, and Monday, January 2.

Customer Services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Telephone lines remain open 24 hours daily on 0345 8506 506. Residents are encouraged to report non-urgent matters via My Account at https://myaccount.wakefield.gov.uk/

Social Care Direct

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remain available 24 hours daily on 0345 8 503 503.