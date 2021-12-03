Wakefield Council holds recruitment event for adult social care sector

Wakefield Council is to hold a recruitment event in Castleford as workers are urgently needed to join the adult social care sector across the district.

Experts from the Council’s flagship STEP UP employment and skills service will be on hand alongside adult social care staff to offer help and advice on jobs, skills and careers.

The recruitment event is at Castleford library on Tuesday, December 7 from 10am to 1pm.

Salaries start from £18,562 per year (£9.62 per hour), for positions as domestic assistants in care homes. Whilst for positions as care and support workers start from £19,312 (£10 per hour), with enhancements and overtime.

Coun Darren Byford, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Property at Wakefield Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for people to find out about all the different and varied roles involved in adult social care. Staff including care ambassadors and STEP UP advisers will be there to provide expert advice to help those attending to make the first or the next steps in their career.

“I’d encourage people who are interested to come to this event and find out more – they’ll receive a warm welcome and the chance to find out more about adult social care and how to develop skills and a career by working in these essential roles in our district.”

STEP UP is a free specialist skills and employment service available to residents across the Wakefield district. The service offers free, impartial help to get people into work or get a better job as well as to improve their training and skills to get more skilled and better paying jobs.