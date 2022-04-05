Wakefield Council hopes application for more than £750K funding will help city tackle homelessness

Rising living costs and the impact of the Covid pandemic has seen the number of people living rough go up by nearly 20%.

To improve intervention and recovery services for rough sleepers in the district, Wakefield Council has applied for three years of funding of more than £750,000 (£798,414.86) from the government’s Rough Sleeping Initiative (RSI).

At the next Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. April 12, senior councillors are being asked to endorse this application and accept any offer of financial support from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities who are responsible for RSI.

If the bid is successful it will pay for new and existing staff, employed by the council and its partners, and allow them to provide bespoke services, to meet the complex needs of individual rough sleepers.

There would be investment in reducing the number of people who become homeless by identifying people who are at risk and working with them to prevent this from happening.

The council report, that will be considered by cabinet, shows that in 2019, 80 people were identified as rough sleepers but by the end of 2021 this had gone up to 99.

Men aged between 30 and 49 are more likely to be found living rough, compared to women who account for 12%.

Glynn Humphries, Corporate Director for Communities, Environment and Climate Change at Wakefield Council, said: “We’ve already made an immediate impact on the lives of rough sleepers from the previous two rounds of RSI funding.

“More money would not only support more people to come off the streets but give them the opportunity to live a less damaging lifestyle.

“Tackling street homelessness brings wider benefits. Homeless people are far more likely than other residents to be victims of crime, including assault and criminal exploitation. Abuse of drugs and alcohol is also likely to be more prevalent for street homeless people.