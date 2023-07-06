Councillor Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health.

The ‘Ready, set, summer’ campaign offers advice on staying safe in the sun, asks people to make sure their family’s routine vaccinations are up to date, advises how people can take care of themselves and their families during a heatwave and reminds people of the dangers of swimming in open water.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We’ve launched this campaign to ensure that people know how to look after themselves and those around them during the summer months, whether that be at home or abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This advice and support will make sure that families are ready to enjoy the summer together and stay safe.”

Safety tips include spending time in the shade between 11am and 3pm; covering up with suitable clothing, a wide brimmed sun hat and sunglasses; keeping babies and children safe in the sun by making sure they are hydrated and for babies to be kept out of direct sunlight.

And with lots of families heading off on their summer holidays, the campaign will also encourage residents to plan ahead by checking if they require any vaccinations for their trip, including the MMR vaccine for children, at https://wyhealthiertogether.nhs.uk/parentscarers/keeping-your-child-safe-and-healthy/childhood-vaccinations-essential-information and to check whether they have everything they need for entry to their destination at Government website https://www.gov.uk/guidance/foreign-travel-checklist.