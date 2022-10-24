Wakefield Council leader wishes a happy Diwali to those celebrating the important Festival of Lights

The leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery, said: “A very happy Diwali to all our residents who are celebrating with family and friends this week.

"I hope this special festival lights up your life with happiness, joy and peace.”

Originating from India, Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated religious festivals worldwide.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a Hindu religious festival and one of the most important festivals within Hinduism.

Diwali, otherwise known as Depavali, or Divali, is a five-day festival associated with the goddess Lakshmi and it commemorates the spiritual victory of light over darkness.

The festival usually occurs between October and November, with the date changing each year depending on the Lunar calendar.

This year it takes place between Saturday, October 22 and Wednesday October 26, with Diwali – the most important day of the festival – falling on Monday, October 24 (today).

It is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in the Hindu religion and is characterised by the use of stunning lights, candles, and oil lamps as well as decorative clothing while families enjoy feasts together.

During this time, many shops, streets and homes in India will be brightly illuminated which is said to serve as a metaphor for the light of knowledge as the celebration symbolises the victory of light over darkness.

Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists also celebrate the festival for different reasons.