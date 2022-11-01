The most recent official Government figures from 2019 estimated that there were around 26,000 households in fuel poverty, or around 17.3 per cent, in the Wakefield district.

But the council estimates the current figure will be much higher.

It is predicted that around 25,000 additional Wakefield district households will fall or have already fallen into fuel poverty, totalling 51,000 (31 per cent) households.

Wakefield Council estimates that one third of households are in or will fall into fuel poverty.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “By pulling together these two already vital services, we will be in the best position to be able to provide essential money, debt and mortgage advice and support to local residents at this challenging time.

“By investing in and permanently establishing an in-house specialist money and debt advice support service for our residents for the longer term, we can retain the valuable and skilled staff of fully accredited and qualified money and debt advisors and help as many people as possible.”

Combining the Mortgage Breathing Space and Money Smart teams into one scheme will mean the council is best placed to meet this ongoing and predicted rising demand for support.

It would retain an established and skilled in-house specialist support service for residents through the cost-of-living crisis by supporting all residents with money, debt, rent and mortgage issues in one place.

Since 2007/8, the MBS scheme has prevented 188 people from becoming homeless in Wakefield, 490 people in the Yorkshire and Humber region and given wider mortgage, and general debt advice to 3,000 people.

MBS is a unique and valuable service. It is the only one of its kind currently operating in the UK.

Money Smart was launched in 2018 and to date has helped more than 1,600 residents to deal with over £1.5m in unsecured debt, increased annual income by over £700,000 and reduced annual debt servicing costs by almost £400,000.

