Wakefield Council's Christmas gift of FREE parking in the city, Castleford and Pontefract

Wakefield Council is offering free parking this month to encourage people to do their Christmas shopping in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract.

Starting tomorrow (Thursday, December, 5) shoppers will be able to park their car free of charge after 3pm every Thursday.

Starting tomorrow (Thursday, December, 5) shoppers will be able to park their car free of charge after 3pm every Thursday.

Free spaces will be available in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, at council owned car parks and on-street parking spaces.

The pay and display car park at Tesco’s, on Stuart Road, will also be free, as will the Morrisons across the road.

Signs will be displayed on, or next to, parking payment machines to remind people of the dates, which are December 5, 12 and 19.

Tom Stannard, Wakefield Council’s Corporate Director for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “We are committed to doing all we can to support local retailers and residents during the Christmas shopping period.

“We want to make it easier and more affordable for people to shop locally and I hope people will make the most of this offer and contribute to the local economy.”

The free parking does not include privately owned car parks, Merchant Gate multi-story or Pugneys and Newmillerdam council car parks.

A list of Council-owned car parks can be found at www.wakefield.gov.uk/carparks