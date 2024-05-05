Wakefield Council sets out its vision for the district’s heritage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our Heritage, Our Stories – A Heritage Framework for Wakefield district is being presented on Friday, May 24 at Wakefield Town Hall.
The event is part of Our Year - Wakefield District 2024. The exciting 366-day programme of physical activity, cultural and heritage activity that is taking place across the Wakefield District.
Mark Lynam, Corporate Director for Regeneration, Environment and Economic Growth, said: “Our district has such a wonderful history, and we are so pleased to bring people together to recognise all the amazing work taking place across our district to celebrate this success.”
This special event has guest speakers including Helen Featherstone, Director of England, North, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Richard Butterfield, Partnerships Team Leader (North East and Yorkshire Region), Historic England, and Lynn Dunning, Chief Executive Officer, National Coal Mining Museum for England.
It includes a short new film about the district’s heritage, and inspiring presentations about some of the exciting heritage projects taking place across the district.
The launch will include networking opportunities for heritage groups to meet each other and other guests, whilst providing an opportunity for heritage groups to showcase their great work to protect and celebrate our heritage.
Doors will open from 12noon for networking and community showcases. Speeches will take place from 12:40pm, followed by a showing of the new film and further networking opportunities with refreshments.
From 2pm, there will be a series of short talks from partners, community groups and council officers. The event will end at 3:30pm.
Book a place at www.experiencewakefield.co.uk/event/our-heritage-our-stories
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.