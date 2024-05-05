Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our Heritage, Our Stories – A Heritage Framework for Wakefield district is being presented on Friday, May 24 at Wakefield Town Hall.

The event is part of Our Year - Wakefield District 2024. The exciting 366-day programme of physical activity, cultural and heritage activity that is taking place across the Wakefield District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Lynam, Corporate Director for Regeneration, Environment and Economic Growth, said: “Our district has such a wonderful history, and we are so pleased to bring people together to recognise all the amazing work taking place across our district to celebrate this success.”

Our Heritage, Our Stories – A Heritage Framework for Wakefield district is being presented on Friday 24 May at Wakefield Town Hall.

This special event has guest speakers including Helen Featherstone, Director of England, North, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Richard Butterfield, Partnerships Team Leader (North East and Yorkshire Region), Historic England, and Lynn Dunning, Chief Executive Officer, National Coal Mining Museum for England.

It includes a short new film about the district’s heritage, and inspiring presentations about some of the exciting heritage projects taking place across the district.

The launch will include networking opportunities for heritage groups to meet each other and other guests, whilst providing an opportunity for heritage groups to showcase their great work to protect and celebrate our heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doors will open from 12noon for networking and community showcases. Speeches will take place from 12:40pm, followed by a showing of the new film and further networking opportunities with refreshments.

From 2pm, there will be a series of short talks from partners, community groups and council officers. The event will end at 3:30pm.