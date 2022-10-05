Councillors will be asked to give their approval to receiving the Government’s £3.125m Household Support Funding and hear plans on how to allocate it at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (October 11).

The grant is to help vulnerable households in the most need to pay for essential items such as food, energy, and water bills until March 31, 2023.

The Household Support Funding enables local councils to provide targeted support to some residents and allows for other residents experiencing financial hardship to receive assistance.

Wakefield Town Hall.

Families with children who receive Council Tax support will receive a £100 supermarket voucher in time for Christmas and pensioners who receive Council Tax support will receive a £100 supermarket voucher in January, when energy bills are at their highest.

Residents receiving disability benefits who are receiving Council Tax support will also receive a £100 supermarket voucher in January.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “This is an incredibly difficult time for many individuals and families across the district with the cost of living going up, and with many people especially worried about the cost of energy.

“We are committed to doing everything we can with the resources we have to support residents and including the help services that we offer.

Coun Maureen Cummings.

“We can offer support to those in debt, or struggling to pay rent or Council Tax, as well as support to claim Universal Credit or other benefits you may be entitled to through our More Money in Your Pocket scheme.

“Support is also available at our Help at the Hub service. It puts people in touch with a range of organisations such as food banks, access to financial support and Citizens Advice (CAB).

"It can also help those worried about money, jobs, housing, or health.”

The council says £150,000 from the funding will be allocated to help residents in energy debt and £300,000 will be put aside to help residents with essential household welfare items, such as beds and carpets.