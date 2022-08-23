Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Town Hall Clock will flash on Wednesday in support of Ukraine Independence Day.

This day marks exactly six months since Russia’s invasion, and 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Councillor Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people of Ukraine who have now faced six months of this devastating conflict.

“We have welcomed many Ukrainian people to our district, and I know that this day will be incredibly important to them. I hope that they have felt welcomed by our communities and would like to highlight the help and support that is available as they settle into their new lives.”

The council are running a series of events to offer help and support to Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to flee their country and have taken refuge in the district.

The Right Advice Roadshow provides free information about education, housing, employment, benefits and health and no booking is required.

The roadshow can be found from 10am to 2pm at:

Agbrigg Community Centre, Wakefield – September 9, October 14, November 24

The Chesney Centre, Featherstone – September 6, October 21, December 2

The Oasis Centre, South Elmsall – September 6, October 11, November 22

St Mary’s Community Centre, Pontefract – October 9, November 18, December 16

The Hut, Castleford – October 3, November 14, December 19