Wakefield Council to offer £10,000 shop improvement grants to businesses in South Elmsall and South Kirkby

These grants will fund external works to shop fronts in eligible town centre streets - repairing or improving features, windows, upper floors and even painting walls in historic colours.

It is to support local economies by helping to attract more shoppers, enhance the appeal of these town centres for residents and visitors.

Similar schemes have been implemented across the district including in the city centre, Castleford, Horbury and Ossett.

Coun Darren Byford, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said: “Improved shop fronts help to make our town centres more appealing and encourage residents and visitors to come and spend more time in our wonderful district.

“These schemes are a great way to help boost businesses and local economies and I urge all businesses that are eligible for funding to get in touch with us and find out more.

“A similar scheme has been successfully implemented in Knottingley, Pontefract and Wakefield city. Earlier this year we also made Shop Front grants available for business owners in Bread Street in Wakefield city centre, Sagar Street in Castleford, Horbury and Ossett.

Businesses are eligible to receive up to £10,000 for improvements such as repairing or restoring façades and new or improved canopies and signage.

Businesses in South Elmsall, South Kirkby and Moorthorpe are eligible to apply for the grant.

New tenants are also eligible to apply for grant funding if they are occupying a vacant property.