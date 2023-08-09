This means services that rely on the old landline system such as home phones and healthcare devices will need to be switched over.

You can still have a landline in your home, but the technology that powers it will be different.

For most, switching over will be straightforward, but some people may need new equipment or support to make the changes.

Wakefield Council is now warning residents who use landline telephones that their service maybe affected by the switch.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What is the Digital Switchover or ‘landline switch off’?

The UK’s telephone network is changing.

Most telephone providers will switch from analogue landlines to digital ones by 2025. This will affect services like home phones and healthcare devices that use analogue landlines.

How will it affect me? What do I need to do?

Don't worry, your landline will still be available. We want to help you get ready for this change, so want you to know what to expect. For many residents and businesses, this change will be straightforward. Many customers are already switching to digital landlines when they get full fibre broadband.

Before the switchover, your telecoms provider (Virgin Media, O2 or BT) should be in contact with you.

They will let you know what you need to do to make sure your service isn’t affected. If you have internet, all you may need to do is plug your phone into the broadband router instead of the wall socket.

Do you or someone you know use a landline or a telecare device connected to a phone line, like a fall monitor, lifeline or alarm?

If so, you should let your telecoms provider (the company that provides this service) know. They can explain how the switch may affect you.

Devices connected to your phone line, such as alarm systems, may need upgrading to work on a digital line. If you're unsure whether the change could affect a device you have, contact the supplier or manufacturer to see if it will work on a digital line.

Can I keep my phone number?

Yes – in most cases you’ll be able to keep your current phone number.

Will I need a new phone?

If your phone handset is very old, you might need to change it. Your phone provider will be able to advise you on this.

What if I don’t have, or don’t want, the internet at home?

If you don't have a broadband connection, your provider will supply one specifically to support the new digital system, but you shouldn't pay extra for this if you don't move over to a broadband service.

What happens if there's a power cut?

A digital phone will only work in a power cut if it has a battery back-up. In these instances, phone companies are advising people to use mobile phones as a backup.

If you're dependent on your landline phone, if you don’t have a mobile phone or you live somewhere where there’s no or poor mobile signal, then your telephone provider must offer you a 'resilience solution' to make sure you can make emergency calls during a power cut. This could be a mobile phone or a battery-backup unit for your landline phone.

This resilience solution should be provided free of charge to people who are dependent on their landline. Talk to your provider about the options available to you.

Be scam aware

The digital switchover will be free of charge, and no one should ask you for any payments. If somebody tries to sell you equipment or get you to sign up to expensive contracts as part of Digital Switchover, don’t rush into any decisions, seek a second opinion, and speak to your phone company who will be able to advise you about what you need.

How to get further help

There is more information on the government's website: UK transition from analogue to digital landlines.