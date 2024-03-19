Wakefield councillor and standards committee chair Isabel Owen resigns after ‘moving out of the area’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Isabel Owen notified the council’s leader and chief executive of her decision to stand down with immediate effect on Tuesday (March 19).

Ms Owen was elected as a Labour councillor for Normanton ward at the 2022 local elections.

Her term of office was due to end in 2026.

The decision means two council seats in Normanton will now be contested at this year’s elections on May 2.

Ms Owen said it was “with sadness” that she was leaving the role in a letter to council leader Denise Jeffery and chief executive Andrew Balchin.

She said: “It has been an enormous privilege to serve as councillor for the people of Normanton, Kirkthorpe, Warmfield and Heath for the past two years

“After many years of living in Normanton ward, my family and I have moved out of the area.

“It is right I now stand down to allow an election to take place on May 2 for my replacement so the ward can continue to have strong local representation into the future.”

Ms Owen was chair of the council’s standards committee and previously chaired the regeneration, employment and skills scrutiny committee.

Ms Owen also wished Coun Jeffery and the local Labour group “every success” at the forthcoming election.

She added: “I know that you and the rest of the Labour group will continue to fight for the interests of the Wakefield district and Normanton ward and its residents.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to all of my Labour colleagues, in particular yourself, (Normanton councillors) Julie Medford and Armaan Khan, as well as council staff and residents of the Normanton ward for their support and collaboration over the years.

“I remain passionate about our community and look forward to supporting Labour to deliver a brighter future for the whole of the Wakefield district.”

A Labour group spokesperson said: “This morning, councillor Isabel Owen has decided to stand down from her role as councillor for Normanton.