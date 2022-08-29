Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Akbar raised £3,655 by cycling 180 miles from London to Paris making the journey as part of a nationwide group of 28 riders organised by the Muslim Charity to help people impacted by floods in Bangladesh.

Since May, Bangladesh has been hit with one of the worst floods in years, with millions in the Sylhet and Sunamganj districts now homeless and without any belongings.

Coun Akbar (Wakefield East) said: “I worked with the Muslim Charity which organised the bike ride from London to Paris to raise funds in a relief effort for families impacted by floods in the Sylhet district of Bangladesh.

Coun Akef rode 180 miles from London to Paris to raise money for people impacted by floods in Bangladesh.

“The situation in Bangladesh is dire with the floods being the worst they’ve experienced since 2004.

"I hadn’t ridden a bike in over a year and the longest journey I’ve done was 50 miles so friends told me that I was bonkers but we decided to get ready for it and give a go.”

Coun Akbar was joined by Sheik Amin, Wakash Waheed and his two brothers Kashif Akbar and Saqib Akbar.

The group of 28 riders raised over £23,000 in total and Coun Akef was given a medal for raising the most amount of money by an individual at £3,655 – well over his £600 target.

The Wakefield riders were sponsored by 31 businesses and organisers including Wakefield Council, Whiterose Blackmans Solicitors and Shaks Specialist Cars.

The journey was split up into three 60 mile days where they rode from London to Newhaven, followed by Dieppe to Beauvais and Beauvais to Paris.

Coun Akbar added: “None of us had ridden a road bike before – only mountain bikes – so it was a new experience.

“On the first day, I found out I had a trapped nerve in my shoulder and so I found myself cycling with one hand for the subsequent two days.

"One of the other rider’s back had given out so it was gruelling but fun and we got to see some really nice views.