Wakefield councillor offering free coats to children this winter amid rising cost of living

Thousands of people have been impacted across the country by rocketting living costs and soaring energy bills with many families face having to choose between staying warm and putting food on the table.

Wakefield East ward councillor Akef Akbar has now spoken of his plans to buy and donate hundreds of items of clothing to local children in need as the months get colder.

His #SharetheWarmth campaign aims to provide children with warm coats who would otherwise be left without one amid the current cost of living crisis.

Wakefield East Ward Councillor, Akef Akbar.

Alongside being Managing Partner of Tyler Hoffman Solicitors, Independant councillor Akef, volunteers for various charities.

It was here he noticed lots of children walking to and from school without a coat during the colder months.

He said: "I hate to see children suffering in the cold weather due to finances. Our government fails us but as a councillor who is responsible for my ward I will meet the necessities of my residents to the best of my ability.

"Families are struggling to heat their homes, have decent meals or even have the basic clothing to keep warm in the cold months. I will do all I can to help anybody.”

Coun Akbar says he is funding the campaign himself and ensures that the clothes he buys are as liked as they are effective.

"As these items are for school children I will need to ensure that they are cost effective but also trendy. I want the children to like the items.

"The wage I receive being a councillor, I pledge to put this back into Wakefield East.”

Coun Akbar has launched and donated to a variety of campaigns including donating school uniforms, and, most recently, buying over 120 backpacks for primary and secondary school students in need.

"Residents in Wakefield East know me well as I am very active in the area. They know that they can come to me for assistance discreetly should they require it.” Akef continued.