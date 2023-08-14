Wakefield councillors mark South Asian Heritage Month with town hall event

It is the first time politicians in Wakefield have marked the occasion since it was set up in 2020 to recognise and celebrate the contributions those communities have made to the UK.

The event was led by Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Josie Pritchard.

She said: “As a council we have been supportive and welcoming of the contributions of our South Asian community in Wakefield over many decades now.

Pictured outside Wakefield Town, from left to right, are Coun Armaan Khan, Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood, Coun Melanie Jones, Mayor of Wakefield Coun Josie Pritchard, Coun Hilary Mitchell, Coun Kevin Swift,

“We acknowledge the increased diversity and representation – particularly the last few years, seeing an increase of councillors elected from the South Asian community.

“Our Year 2024 will deliver an annual programme led by the council and partners which will be accessible to all, but also representative of our residents.

“Important events such as South Asian Heritage Month will form part of the programme and we will showcase activity linked to, and inspired by, South Asian heritage across the District as part of our core programme.”

SAHM runs from the July 18 to August 17 each year.

It seeks to commemorate, mark and celebrate South Asian cultures, histories, and communities.

It also aims to understand the diverse heritage and cultures that continue to link the UK with South Asia.

South Asian culture has made a significant impact on Britain in various aspects, such as food, clothing, music, words, and the overall ambiance of our towns and cities.

The month begins on July 18, the date that the Indian Independence Act 1947 gained royal assent, and ends on the August 17, the date that the Radcliffe Line was published in 1947, which finally set out where the border between India, West Pakistan and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) would be.

The event in Wakefield was organised by Armaan Khan, councillor for Normanton ward.

Coun Khan said: “Today we marked our first South Asian heritage month event in Wakefield.

“It’s important to celebrate the diversity of our district and all it has to offer.