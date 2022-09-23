The authority was awarded the Best Community and Neighbourhood Initiative for the Highways and Environmental Enforcement Team team’s work to crack down on fly-tipping.

The recognition came from the Association for Public Service Excellence awards (APSE).

The team was recognised for its innovative and successful use of deploying trackers in fly tipping rubbish and organising stings in partnership with WDH and West Yorkshire Police, leading to the seizure of vehicles and prosecution of those involved in fly-tipping.

Fly-tipping costs the Council £200,000 every year to clean up.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “I am delighted that the council has won this important award, nationally recognising the success our Highways and Environmental Enforcement Team have had in reducing the amount of fly-tipping across our district.”

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Fly-tipping is a real nuisance and costs the council £200,000 a year to clean up, so I am really proud of our staff for their efforts and for always looking to improve and provide the best service to our residents.”

Wakefield Council was also finalists in the Overall Council of the Year in Service Delivery, Best Workforce Initiative and Best Service Team categories.

The APSE Awards are specific to frontline services provided by UK local authorities.

The awards are agreed by a panel of expert judges. This year, the Awards included 22 categories, covering the vast majority of local services.