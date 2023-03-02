The 28-year-old lives with her husband Tom, their baby daughter Maddison and with Luke, who they support through the Wakefield Council scheme that helps adults to live independently, gain confidence, and make new friends within the community.

Inspired by her mum Marie Keegan, who became a Shared Lives Carer when she was growing up, Holly knew from a young age it was the job she always wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shared Lives scheme matches carers with someone who has similar interests to them ensuring those in need have company and emotional support.

Shared Lives Carer Holly King with daughter Maddison and service user Luke.

The level of support carers might give can vary depending on the person’s needs, but it involves providing a sense of belonging, support and helping with their day-to-day living.

No qualifications or experience in caring is necessary as training is provided from the council, with paid allowances ranging from £287 to £689 per week dependent on each placement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly, who joined the scheme aged 21, said: “I get the best of both worlds. Being a Shared Lives Carer has given me the chance be a hands-on mum whilst being able to work and pay the bills, and still have the satisfaction of being able to support people.

“When I tell people what I do, some people are surprised that at this age I’m a carer, but it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.

Service users, Debbie and Luke.

“I would definitely recommend this to others; it is so rewarding and you can combine this role with having a young family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly’s whole family are now invested in being Shared Lives Carers, including her brother Harry and husband Tom, with Harry recently being approved as a support carer to help their mum.

Wakefield councillor Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Holly, Marie, Harry and Tom are all shining examples of the wonderful work of our Shared Lives Carers.

"No qualifications or experience is necessary, all you need is the right attitude, values and a spare room to be a carer. You’ll receive training and support, so if you think this may be for you, please get in touch.”

Wakefield councillor Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad