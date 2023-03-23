News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield couple celebrate diamond wedding delight

A diamond Wakefield couple are celebrating 60 years of being happily married today.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

Brian and Margaret Smith, of Sunnyhill Croft in Wrenthorpe, exchanged vows on Saturday, March 23, 1963.

Railway worker Brian Leslie Smith first met mill worker Margaret Anson at the former Crown and Anchor pub in Kirkgate in 1961.

Two years later, Brian, then 21 and Margaret 18, were married in front of their friends and family at St James’ Parish Church in Kettlethorpe, followed by a reception with a beautiful cake.

Brian and Margaret Smith.
Much to their delight and many years of wishing, the couple went on to have a daughter, Gemma, and now have three beautiful granddaughters, Emily, Ella and Eva.

The energetic couple enjoy taking long walks together around their village of Wrenthorpe and across Wakefield – which they believe is the key to them staying fit and healthy.

Before taking retirement, Brian, now 81, worked for Wakefield Council and Margaret, 79, worked at Silcoates School as a lunchtime assistant.

Celebrating 60 years of giving happiness, love and loyalty to each other will not go unmarked.

Brian and Margaret on their wedding day.
They will be enjoying a celebration with their family before taking a special holiday together.

And like all long-lasting couples, Brian and Margaret have their own secret to what makes for a successful marriage.

Margaret said: “Find laughter in the good and the bad and always laugh together.”

Brian added: “Number one, the wife is always right. ⁣ And two, when you feel she’s wrong, slap yourself and read number one again!”

