Wakefield couple reflect on a decade as multi millionaires after their £6.6 million lottery win

Back in 2013, Amanda and Graham Nield were organising a final car boot sale before moving in with Amanda’s parents – who they were looking after due to health issues – when they won £6.6 million.

And rather than spend the money in a blaze of glory, the couple have invested wisely and put the money towards helping family and others while also, of course, treating themselves from time to time.

Before the win the couple – who have five children together – lived in Dewsbury and worked for a manufacturer together. At the time of their win, Amanda’s father had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and her mother with cancer. Amanda, now 57, said: “We were losing sleep because we were going to the hospital and then work the next day. It was taking its toll on us.”

Graham and Amanda Nield have invested their £6.6m lottery winnings wisely. Photo: Camelot

The couple were organising to move in with Amanda’s parents when their lives changed. Amanda said: “It was a Saturday night and we were going to bed early. We had nothing left in the house except carboard boxes to sit on.

"Graham checked his ticket and told me. I thought he was winding me up because he’d done that before. I got checked it and just thought ‘woah’.”

Amanda said the money was a “God send” and believes that Graham’s mum, who died before they met, was looking down on them. She said: "I was struggling with work and looking after mum and dad so I always say it was her who helped us out so I could pack my job in and look after dad full time.”

After celebrating their win the couple put the money towards ensuring family were happy and content and built a bungalow in Wakefield with an annex for Amanda’s parents. They made life as comfortable for the elderly couple before their deaths in the next years. She said: “I feel proud because I was able to do what I did for them and Graham was able to help as well. They had a good life and were happy at the end. There’s a lot of good memories.”

Graham and Amanda Nield after winning the lottery in 2013. Photo: Camelot

Amanda and Graham are still living at their bungalow and, since retiring, have travelled the world together, played golf in the world’s best resorts and taken part in charity events organised by the National Lottery’s operator, Camelot. She said: “Whatever they’ve got going we’ll go along to.

"Some of our best friends now are other lottery winners. They’re just like me and Graham – the same down to earth people from before they won who enjoy life.”

As well as their five children, the couple have 18 grandchildren, so there’s plenty of people to spread the money between. Amanda said: “People think you’d just spend it all but it’s not as easy when you’ve got a big family. You’ve got to make sure they’re secure.”